Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $457,000 in Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.03, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.76. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

