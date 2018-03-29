StoneMor Partners (STON) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4875695043333 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

StoneMor Partners (STON) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts predict that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree bought 121,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $722,898.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 400,706 shares of company stock worth $2,203,351. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

