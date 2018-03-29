Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Stoneridge worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stoneridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRI. Stephens raised Stoneridge from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Stoneridge from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,986. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

