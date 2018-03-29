34,114 Shares in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Energy Select Sector SPDR accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 19,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 13,921,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,247,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,330.00 and a PE ratio of -10.62. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $78.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Energy Select Sector SPDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

