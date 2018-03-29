Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up about 5.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 845.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 alerts:

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ QQQ) traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,855,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,713,617. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $175.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/stony-point-wealth-management-inc-takes-6-31-million-position-in-powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq-updated.html.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.