240,919 Shares in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. FS Investment comprises about 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FS Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 497,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,171,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 552,231 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 320,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,756.94, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. FS Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

FS Investment announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.33%.

In other FS Investment news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 15,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,658 shares of company stock worth $1,220,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of FS Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

