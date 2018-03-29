Storm (STORM) Price Hits $0.0376

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Storm has a market capitalization of $153.75 million and approximately $327.23 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 54.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00738924 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00145017 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Coinrail, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.