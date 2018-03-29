Stratex International plc (STI) Insider Tim Livesey Acquires 856,659 Shares of Stock

Stratex International plc (LON:STI) insider Tim Livesey acquired 856,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,566.59 ($11,835.58).

Stratex International plc (LON STI) opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 and a P/E ratio of -67.50. Stratex International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

About Stratex International

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company's primary projects are the Homase-Akrokerri gold project; and the Dalafin gold project in West Africa. Stratex International Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

