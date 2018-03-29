Stratex International (STI) Trading Down 0%

Stratex International plc (LON:STI) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 952,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 and a P/E ratio of -67.50.

In other news, insider Tim Livesey purchased 856,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,566.59 ($11,835.58).

Stratex International Company Profile

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company's primary projects are the Homase-Akrokerri gold project; and the Dalafin gold project in West Africa. Stratex International Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

