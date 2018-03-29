Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) Trading 23.7% Lower This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00053899 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Stratis has a total market cap of $379.57 million and $7.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031992 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012072 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00068832 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022385 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00486316 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,796,183 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Abucoins, SouthXchange, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

