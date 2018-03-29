StrongHands (SHND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,314.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $149,922.00 and $16,314.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 18,984,246,847,200 coins and its circulating supply is 537,505,773,562 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

