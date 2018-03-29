Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,230,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,845,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.46, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCMP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nomura started coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

