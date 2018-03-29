Suedzucker (SZU) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.36 ($20.20).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.42 ($16.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.27. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 1-year high of €23.97 ($29.59).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

