Sugar Exchange Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,087.00 (SGR)

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Sugar Exchange has a total market capitalization of $379,218.00 and $7,087.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sugar Exchange has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sugar Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sugar Exchange alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00716562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00144493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Sugar Exchange Token Profile

Sugar Exchange was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange. The official website for Sugar Exchange is sugarexchange.io.

Buying and Selling Sugar Exchange

Sugar Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Sugar Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Exchange must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sugar Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sugar Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.