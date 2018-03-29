Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $14,550.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) insider Louise E. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE SMLP) traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 114,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,128. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,806,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,037,000 after buying an additional 652,422 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,365,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 437,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,329,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after buying an additional 172,380 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,565,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $14,550.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/summit-midstream-partners-lp-smlp-insider-sells-14550-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.