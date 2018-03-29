Sumo Group (SUMO) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 125 ($1.73) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sumo Group (LON SUMO) opened at GBX 97 ($1.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 and a P/E ratio of -4,850.00. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.66).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides development services to the video games and entertainment industries. The Company’s operating businesses include Sumo Digital Ltd. (Sumo Digital) and Atomhawk Design Ltd (Atomhawk). Sumo Digital is a developer of AAA-rated video games, providing both turnkey and co-development solutions to blue-chip client base.

