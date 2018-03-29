Suncor Energy (SU) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.23

News articles about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1483772419778 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,016. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,428.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.29%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

