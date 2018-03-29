Sunrise Resources (SRES) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRES. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of SRES stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Sunrise Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company operates as a diversified mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the Company is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. It operates through the management of exploration projects segment.

