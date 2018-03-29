Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Set at $66.00 by SunTrust Banks

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been given a $66.00 price target by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21,850.87, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $427,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

