SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Oxford Industries (OXM) a $90.00 Price Target

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) received a $90.00 price objective from equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson set a $71.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE OXM) traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. 356,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,563. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,294.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $381,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $497,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

