Supervalu (SVU) & Campbell Soup (CPB) Head to Head Contrast

Supervalu (NYSE: SVU) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supervalu and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supervalu $12.48 billion 0.05 $650.00 million $15.90 0.97 Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.65 $887.00 million $3.48 12.47

Campbell Soup has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Supervalu. Supervalu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Supervalu does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Campbell Soup has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Supervalu and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supervalu 4.17% 26.48% 2.57% Campbell Soup 13.41% 54.10% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Supervalu and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supervalu 1 6 2 0 2.11 Campbell Soup 4 5 2 0 1.82

Supervalu presently has a consensus price target of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 56.73%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $50.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Supervalu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Supervalu is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Supervalu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Supervalu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Supervalu has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Supervalu on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supervalu

Supervalu Inc. is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers. The Company’s Wholesale segment provides wholesale distribution of products to independent retail customers. Wholesale is organized and operated through two geographic regions: East and West. As of September 9, 2017, the Company conducted its Retail operations through a total of 217 stores primarily organized under five regionally-based retail banners of Cub Foods, Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, Shop ‘n Save, Farm Fresh and Hornbacher’s, as well as two Rainbow and two County Market stores.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

