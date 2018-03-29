Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Director Purchases C$19,800.00 in Stock

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.07 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.01 per share, with a total value of C$10,050.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$9,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$9,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,450.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.97. 300,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,086. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $426.37, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -227.08%.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.84.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds working interests in the Valhalla/Wembley and Nipisi properties located in northwestern Alberta; the Windfall property located in western Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta covering an area of approximately 122,113 net developed acres.

