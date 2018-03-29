S&W Seed (SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

SANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on S&W Seed from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

S&W Seed (SANW) traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fondren Management LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 398,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company (S&W) is a global agricultural company. The Company focuses on the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed. In addition to its primary activities in alfalfa seed, it also offers hybrid sorghum and sunflower seed germplasm. As of June 30, 2016, the Company sold its alfalfa seed varieties in more than 30 countries across the globe.

