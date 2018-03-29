Swiss Re (SSREY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swiss Re from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Swiss Re (SSREY) traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 27,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,351. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $35,431.09, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

