Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYKE. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,227.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,776 shares of company stock valued at $994,673. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

