UBS set a €68.00 ($83.95) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise (SY1) opened at €64.64 ($79.80) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($90.72). The firm has a market cap of $8,270.00 and a PE ratio of 31.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Symrise (SY1) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/symrise-sy1-pt-set-at-68-00-by-ubs-updated.html.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.