SYNNEX (SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.58-4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Shares of SYNNEX (SNX) traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.28. 423,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,493. The firm has a market cap of $4,608.54, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.90. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $101.48 and a 12-month high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.38.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $40,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,218.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $206,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,983.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,400 shares of company stock worth $165,286,532 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

