Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter.

SYPR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,055. The company has a market cap of $35.35, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.15. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc (Sypris) is a provider of outsourced services and specialty products. The Company offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. The Company operates through two segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. Sypris Technologies segment, which consists of Sypris Technologies, Inc and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets.

