Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.32

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $168.36 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, AEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.01614910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004440 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006355 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026026 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 531,931,063 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, AEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

