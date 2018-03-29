T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 3,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141. T.A.T. Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.02.

Get T.A.T. Technologies alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/t-a-t-technologies-tatt-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a range of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense sectors through its Gedera facility in Israel, and through its subsidiary in the United States, Limco-Piedmont Inc (Limco-Piedmont), which operates through Limco Airepair Inc (Limco).

Receive News & Ratings for T.A.T. Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.A.T. Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.