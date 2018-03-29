TAL Education Group (TAL) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TAL Education Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.207146484458 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,131.89, a PE ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $41.75.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.27 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

