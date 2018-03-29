Talen Energy (TLN) Bonds Trading 6.1% Lower

An issue of Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) debt fell 6.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $71.25 and was trading at $78.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Shares of NYSE:TLN remained flat at $$14.00 on Thursday. 1,496,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Talen Energy Corp has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.03.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a United States-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

