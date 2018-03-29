Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

TEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Tallgrass Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Tallgrass Energy Partners stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,752.31, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.17 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 66.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

