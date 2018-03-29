Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Director Acquires C$36,270.00 in Stock

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (CVE:TVE) Director John Glenn Leach purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,270.00.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$7.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Laurentian set a C$5.50 price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. GMP Securities lifted their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

