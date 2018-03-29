3,616 Shares in Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strayer Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Strayer Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 396,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Strayer Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strayer Education by 13.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 261,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Strayer Education by 12.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 214,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ STRA) opened at $99.60 on Thursday. Strayer Education Inc has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $1,116.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Strayer Education had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Strayer Education Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Jones sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $797,711.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,253. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $270,050.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $3,181,155. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Strayer Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-buys-new-stake-in-strayer-education-inc-stra-updated.html.

Strayer Education Profile

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.