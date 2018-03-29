Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $215,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $1,948,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ HSTM) opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.26, a PE ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.83. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 4.04%. equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 10,452 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $251,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,706.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,452 shares of company stock worth $2,348,975. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $215,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-215000-in-healthstream-inc-hstm-stock.html.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.