Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $216,000 in Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Air alerts:

Allegiant Air (ALGT) opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,699.20, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.14. Allegiant Air has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $378.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Allegiant Air will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegiant Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Allegiant Air news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 182,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.18, for a total value of $30,457,186.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,071,196 shares in the company, valued at $513,442,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $294,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,093 shares of company stock worth $47,479,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Air from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $216,000 in Allegiant Air (ALGT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-216000-in-allegiant-air-algt.html.

Allegiant Air Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.