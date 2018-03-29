Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $315,000 in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Crocs by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Crocs by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,531,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Crocs by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 37,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ CROX) opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,095.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Crocs had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $431.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Crocs from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $13.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-takes-315000-position-in-crocs-inc-crox-updated.html.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.