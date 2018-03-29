Teachers Advisors LLC Has $32.52 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ONEOK by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in ONEOK by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Jefferies Group raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 521,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,997. The firm has a market cap of $23,389.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $32.52 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teachers-advisors-llc-has-32-52-million-stake-in-oneok-inc-oke-updated.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.