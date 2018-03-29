Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Cambrex worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cambrex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cambrex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cambrex by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cambrex by 52.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambrex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Longbow Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cambrex Co. (NYSE CBM) opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,709.68, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.38. Cambrex Co. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.39 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

