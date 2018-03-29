Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Dave & Buster’s worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dave & Buster’s has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $1,677.02, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $455,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,090.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

