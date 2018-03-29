Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158,954 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $211,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,180,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,447,000 after buying an additional 3,062,864 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,005,000 after buying an additional 2,221,445 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,547,000 after buying an additional 1,711,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $2,206,152.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,625.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ COST) opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80,369.93, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teachers-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.