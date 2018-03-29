TechFinancials (TECH) Trading Down 0%

TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.17). 573,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 120,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.17).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Northland Capital Partners restated a “corporate” rating on shares of TechFinancials in a report on Friday, March 16th. Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of TechFinancials in a report on Friday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $17.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.50.

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials Inc is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders across the world. The Company supplies software and services to brokers in the binary options market and operates its own online broker, www.OptionFair.com. Its www.OptionFair.com enables the Company to trial and evaluate products that it has under development.

