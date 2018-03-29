HC Wainwright Analysts Give Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) a $6.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecogen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

Tecogen stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,016. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 million. equities analysts forecast that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tecogen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecogen Inc (NASDAQ:TGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 352,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.76% of Tecogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand.

