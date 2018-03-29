Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.4605818471233 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.17. The stock had a trading volume of 129,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6,640.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $6,752,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 284,072 shares in the company, valued at $54,803,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total transaction of $683,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/teledyne-technologies-tdy-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.