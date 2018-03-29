Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $71.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,654.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nike by 4,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Nike by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Nike by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987,728 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,876,718,000 after buying an additional 2,452,993 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/telsey-advisory-group-boosts-nike-nke-price-target-to-77-00-updated.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.