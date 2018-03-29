Telus (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “TELUS continues to benefit from massive wireless subscriber gain, increased penetration of smartphones, higher average revenue per unit, accelerating wireless data services and growing wireline fiber optic networks. Buyout of Voxpro expanded TELUS International's U.S. track. Meanwhile, we appreciate TELUS' multi-year dividend growth schemes, since May 2011. Till now, the company has announced 14 dividend hikes. The company has consolidated its foothold in the Internet of Things market and is focusing on its PureFibre network business. However, TELUS continues to face fierce competition in both the wireless and wireline segments. In the wireless segment, it competes against Rogers Communications and Bell Canada. Cable TV operators such as Shaw Communications poses threat on the wireline side. Further, in the past three months, the stock declined 5.3% as against the industry's 3.5% loss. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Telus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telus in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Telus (TU) opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20,509.65, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Telus has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Telus had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Telus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Telus will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Telus’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Telus by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,707,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Telus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,515,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,319 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Telus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,756,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Telus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after acquiring an additional 539,900 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Telus by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,769,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Telus Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

