Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Receives $61.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE TPX) traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 192,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,863. The company has a market cap of $2,419.09, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 348.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

