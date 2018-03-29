TeraCoin (TERA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

TeraCoin (CURRENCY:TERA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. TeraCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TeraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TeraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TeraCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00732328 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014038 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00142952 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030149 BTC.

TeraCoin Coin Profile

TeraCoin’s total supply is 92,233,720,369 coins. The official website for TeraCoin is tera.hosuco.co.kr.

Buying and Selling TeraCoin

TeraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase TeraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeraCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TeraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

