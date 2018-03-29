Teranga Gold (TGZ) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on Teranga Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Teranga Gold stock opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.84. Teranga Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$112.12 million for the quarter. Teranga Gold had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.96%.

In other news, insider Corporation Tablo acquired 87,500 shares of Teranga Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$312,375.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,750 shares of company stock valued at $332,421.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company also develops and explores various projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal.

